INDIA

In a first, all elected representatives of AAP to meet on Sunday

For the first time, all elected representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party from across the nation will meet on Sunday at the Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan called by the party under the chairmanship of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Along with Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, all MLAs and MPs from Delhi, Punjab and Goa along with party councillors, zila panchayat members, chairpersons, mayors, block pramukhs, sarpanchs and pradhans from across the country will join the conference.

“Kejriwal will discuss the ways to strengthen the party in view of the ongoing ‘Operation Lotus’ across the country with the elected representatives,” AAP said in a statement.

The conference will be attended by 62 MLAs from Delhi, 92 MLAs from Punjab and two MLAs from Goa. AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and Punjab will also attend the conference.

The Sammelan will also discuss the expansion of AAP across the country.

20220915-235801

