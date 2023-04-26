INDIALIFESTYLE

In a first, BMC to impart swimming coaching at discounted rates to Mumbaikars

In a first, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start swimming coaching at all its six public pools, including two Olympic-size, from May 2, as the city reels under heatwave conditions, officials said here on Wednesday.

Expert coaches have been appointed for various batches for children (up to age 15) and adults (15 and above) who will be given full professional training in swimming at all the pools.

These pools are: Dadar and Chembur (both Olympic-size), Malad, Kandivali, Dahisar East and Dahisar West, and currently, memberships in all are housefull, though learners can apply.

Starting from May 2 and May 23 respectively, the batches shall comprise only 15 learners compared with 25 or more in other private clubs or institutions.

Similarly, compared with the fees ranging from Rs 6,000 – Rs 10,000 for a two-week coaching session offered by private clubs, hotels or other institutions, the BMC swimming pools will charge only Rs 2,000 (children, up to 15 years) and Rs 3,000 (above 15 and adults) for a 3-week long session.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishore Gandhi said that the online registrations have opened and admission shall be on a first-come first-served basis.

The decision follows an initiative by the BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to enable Mumbaikars enjoy the discipline which also has multiple health benefits.

