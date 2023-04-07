In a first in Uttar Pradesh, the Sadar Gurdwara in Lucknow will set up a lab for pathology and diagnostic tests in the name of Guru Har Rai, the seventh Sikh Guru.

This will on the lines of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib of Delhi.

The lab will start from April 16 and provide pathology tests at a rate much cheaper than in the private sector.

In the first phase, the lab will provide various pathology tests required for diagnosis of diabetes, thyroid, dengue, malaria, HIV and tumour, among others, and in the second, a diagnostic and radiology centre and blood bank will be developed which will provide services like MRI and CT scan in next six months.

There is also plan to construct a hospital later, said president, Sadar Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Harpal Singh Jaggi.

“Anyone can visit the lab for tests and the rates will be cheapest in the market,” said Jaggi, adding, “Blood tests for diabetes will be available for Rs 10-12 and Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) for Rs 600. In private labs, these tests cost 5-10 times higher. The tests will be free for people below the poverty line.”

The lab will also have sample collection centres at gurdwaras in Naka, Yahiyaganj, Aashiyana and Chander Nagar.

The inauguration of the lab will be part of the Khalsa Sajna Diwas celebrations, the birth anniversary of Khalsa panth.

“This will be the first pathology cum diagnostic lab started by any gurdwara in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

A panel of doctors will be associated with the lab that will be run mostly by crowdfunding.

