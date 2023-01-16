INDIA

In a first, Maha Home Guards get insurance cover for on-duty mishaps

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time, Maharashtra Home Guards are entitled to an insurance cover in case of accident or death in the line of duty, a top official said here on Monday.

Director General of Home Guards, Dr B. K. Upadhyay handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to a home guard, Laxman Vithal Akhade who lost one leg in a serious accident while on duty on September 5, 2022.

“Similar to Maharashtra Police, the Home Guards have tied up with the private sector’s HDFC Bank for the salary accounts of its staff and also entitlements to all insurance benefits,” Dr Upadhyay said.

Present were the beneficiary Akhade, Additional DGP Brijesh Singh, Additional SP of Raigad Atul Zende, HDFC officers, and other top officials.

With 45,000 personnel including women and technicians, Maharashtra Home Guards is among the biggest in the country and serves as an auxiliary to the police force for maintaining internal security.

It also serves as an emergency force for specialised tasks and has set up specialist arms like the border wings, marine units, etc. that work for the defence of the country.

20230116-150006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai City FC sign goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy

    Razorpay acquires offline payments firm Ezetap for up to $200 mn

    Kejriwal should get Hry its share of SYL water: BJP minister

    Kamal’s MNM, actor-director Seeman’s NTK have to prove their worth in...