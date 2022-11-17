‘ Actress Mitaali Nag, who is set to enter the web series ‘Aashiqana 2’ as Tejaswini Raizada, said that playing a negative role is not easy. The actress shares that while she liked her character as soon as she heard the script, essaying it has been challenging for her.

“I have always been cautious about taking up negative roles on TV. When the casting director, Dimpy called me for this role, she insisted I hear the brief before deciding whether to do it or not because it was not a regular vamp that has been seen on TV. After hearing the brief from Gul Khan ji, who is not just producing but also writing the series, I accepted the offer,” she said.

Mitaali has been part of a number of TV shows including ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? 3’ and many more. Now, the actress will be seen entering the web series with the upcoming episodes as a negative character.

She added: “But it’s challenging and how. I have never been so nervous. The first few days of any project are always the first. We are settling in with the team, we are getting in the skin of the character. The comfort level is still not there. But the confidence that I will pull it off is always there. However, this time, the pressure is more. But I am going to attempt playing my first negative role of Tejaswini with full honesty and I hope that the viewers see beyond the deeds that she would do and appreciate my efforts as an actor while performing them.”

However, from the career perspective, this character makes sense to her at this point of time.

She continues: “Playing a negative character immediately after playing a mentally challenged one is definitely going to help me show my range as an actor to the audience. As an actor, it is going to be a challenge for me to play the role of Tejaswini Raizada.”

“Also, one of the driving factors for me to be on board is that the series is conceptualised and being written by Gul ji. She has created so many successful shows. I have worked with her team before. And they are one of the best teams to work with. Actors are taken care of like babies when at work,” she further mentioned.

Shedding light on her character, Mitaali said: “My character is that of an educated, stylish, sexy girl who knows what she wants and will go to any extent to get it. But mind it, she doesn’t want the love of the hero. She is not there to win the hero’s heart or anything. She has bigger plans.”

She added: “I haven’t really followed the previous season. But I did watch the first episode of season 2. And I loved it. It was so gripping. By the end of it, I wanted to watch the next episode. And in fact, I am watching it now. The male and the female lead’s chemistry always plays an important part in any project’s success. And Yash and Chikki’s chemistry is great on screen. I am looking forward to working with them.”

While she is entering a show mid-way, Mitaali said that she is not stressed at all about that. “Honestly, my pressure is only limited to how well I perform. As this is my first negative role. I put all my energies and thoughts into the fact that I do justice to the scenes that I get to perform and that my viewers see and appreciate those efforts of mine,” she said.

She has just begun shooting and hopes that the rest of the shoot goes smoothly. “While most of my co-actors, who have played negative roles at some point in their career, always say that they have enjoyed playing those roles because of the scope of performance. As for me, it is too soon to comment on that as I have only shot my introduction scenes yet,” she said.

Directed by Gul Khan, the web series ‘Aashiqana 2’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

20221117-121602