In an unprecedented move in the state police administration, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police Deven Bharati as the Special Commissioner of Police for Mumbai.

The post of Special Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has been created for the first time by the state government. The present Commissioner of Police is Vivek Phansalkar, appointed in July 2022.

Bharti, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch, has earlier held several top assignments including Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, head of Maharashtra ATS, and Joint Managing Director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

The state government’s decision has created a flutter in state police circles with apprehensions that this could lead to a “dual centre of power” and “clash of interests”, especially since the key responsibility areas are not specified for the new incumbent, besides raising many other questions.

