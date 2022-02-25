INDIA

In a first, Pakistan Army promotes Hindu officer as Lt Colonel

A Hindu officer of the Pakistan Army, Kailash Kumar, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Dawn reported on Friday.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television announced the development, adding that Kumar is the first Hindu officer to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Extending his congratulations, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the newly-promoted Lieutenant Colonel “our pride”.

Pakistan Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Wazir, termed it as a proud moment for the country.

Writer Shama Junejo said “history has been made” and expressed the hope to see the officer promoted to the rank of General.

