ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

In a first, ‘The Simpsons’ helmed by all-female creative leads after 33 seasons

By NewsWire
0
0

The American sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ is set to make history on Sunday as for the first time ever, after 33 seasons and 719 episodes, the top four key creative roles that guide animation in a ‘Simpsons’ episode are all headed by women, reports ‘Variety’.

The name includes director Jennifer Moeller, assistant director Debbie Spafford, lead timer Esther Lee and background layout lead HeeJin Kim. Also, the episode titled, ‘You Won’t Believe What This Episode Is About – Act Three Will Shock You!’ has a writer’s credit attributed to Christine Nangle.

As per ‘Variety’, the show has earlier featured female writer/director pairs, but this marks the first time that it has worked out with the entire animation creative team. Moeller, for example, has directed several episodes in recent years, including last season’s ‘Mother and Child Reunion’ and ‘Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars’.

In the episode, which is set to air on Sunday, Homer is blamed for leaving Santa’s Little Helper locked in the family car on a hot day. It’s actually not Homer’s fault, but footage of the incident is posted on a neighborhood social media website (dubbed ‘NeighborHub’ – a parody of NextDoor) which then goes viral.

‘The Simpsons’ is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, where Al Jean and Matt Selman are serving in the capacity of executive producers.

20220312-132603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.