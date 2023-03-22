INDIALIFESTYLE

In a first, women allowed to offer Tarawih in Lucknow Eidgah

NewsWire
0
0

With the holy month of Ramzan set to begin, the Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow, for the first time, will allow women to offer Tarawih namaz during Ramzan.

Tarawih namaz is one of the most special prayers for Muslims which involves reading long portions of the Quran as well as performing many ‘rakahs’ (cycles of movement involved in Islamic prayer).

“A part of the Eidgah will be reserved for women for performing Tarawih namaz during Ramzan this year,” said Imam Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

Women were first allowed to offer namaz on Eid and Bakrid in the Eidgah in 2016.

“The entry for women will be from the designated gate of the Eidgah to offer namaz at its Baradari. Several women believe that Tarawih namaz is only for men, but Fikah and Fatwa has mentioned that tarawih should be taken up as a habit by both women and men,” said Mahali, who is also rector of Islamic Centre of India.

“There is a mention that in the times of the Sahaba (one of the four caliphs), the practice of women offering tarawih was followed. The doors of the mosques are and will always remain open for the women,” he added.

The move has been applauded and welcomed by Muslim women.

Fatima Asad, a school teacher, said: “At times, it becomes problematic for women to offer namaz properly at home due to bustle of the servants and children. This move will provide proper space and a peaceful environment for the women. The Eidgah should provide proper sanitation, safety and pardah so that women feel comfortable while offering namaz.”

She said that this step will assure gender equality.

“In several Muslim countries, this provision has been made available for several years. I am happy that finally women got their rights in Lucknow,” she said.

20230322-083802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biren Singh sworn-in as Manipur CM for 2nd term

    88% work done on world’s highest rail bridge over J&K’s Chenab...

    Karnataka shocker: 7 foetuses found floating in gutter

    Punjab govt should take terror alerts seriously: Tarun Chugh