The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), the apex institute of ayurveda in India under the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Japan, have signed an MoU for academic establishment.

AIST is a reputed and one of the largest public research organisations in Japan, focusing on technologies and on “bridging” the gap between innovative technological seeds and commercialisation.

The MoU was signed virtually by Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, and Tamura Tomohiro, Director General, Department of Life Science and Biotechnology, AIST.

The event was graced by Renu Wadhwa, Prime Senior Researcher, Head AIST-India DAILAB, Dept of Life Science and Biotechnology, whose efforts have been instrumental in making this collaboration a reality.

Other dignitaries who were present virtually on the occasion were Manoj Nesari, Advisor, MoA, Govt of India; Chiba, Director, AIST, Japan; Ohmiya Yoshihiro, Principal Senior Researcher, AIST; Sunil Kaul, Invited Senior Researcher, Dept of Life Science & Biotechnology, AIST; and Sheila Tirky, representative of MoA.

With the signing of this MoU, AIIA aims to promote the institute’s research activities both at the national and international level. The MoU will enable both countries to promote research collaboration and build capacities in the field of the ayurvedic system of traditional medicines. All these activities will be executed with the support of the Ministry of Ayush.

The scope of activities that is intended by the participants includes research activities in the field of ayurveda, including studies in design and execution with the purpose of developing evidence-based guidelines for integrating ayurvedic principles and practices with conventional medicine, evolving safety standards and protocols for the use of ayurveda in Japan in conformity with medical guidelines, exchanging scientists, researchers and staff as determined by the collaborators on a project-to-project basis, students’ participation in collaborative activities, to achieve excellence in ayurveda towards achieving scientific advances, tools, and techniques.

AIIA already has MoUs with the European Academy of Ayurveda, Bernstein, Germany, Western Sydney University, Australia, Graz Medical University, Austria, College of Medical, UK, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil etc.

