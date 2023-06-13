ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

In a month of weddings, countdown starts for Karan Deol and Drisha

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra’s grandson (and Sunny Deol’s son), Karan Deol, and Hindi cinema legend Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya set in motion their pre-wedding festivities late on Monday night with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Apart from the extended Deol family, Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol, Ranveer Singh’s parents, Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani, and his sister Ritika Bhavnani, and producter Karim Morani joined the pre-wedding bash.

Interestingly, Dharmendra plays a key role in Ranveer’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and he also acted in Bimal Roy’s last film, ‘Bandini’ (1963).

During the pre-wedding ceremony, Karan and his fiancee Drisha — he wearing a blue kurta and she in a bright yellow sari — cut a cake and fed a piece to each other, according to a video doing the rounds on social media.

Karan, an aspiring actor, and Drisha, who’s based out of Dubai, where she works at a travel agency, have been seeing each other for quite some time. They got engaged a couple of months back at a private ceremony and are going to get married this month.Drisha is the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. She is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager at a travel agency.

