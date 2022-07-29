India cruised to a 5-0 win against Pakistan in the badminton mixed team event while the men’s and women’s table tennis teams, the Indian women’s hockey team and boxer Shiva Thapa made a good start at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

However, the women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur crashed to a defeat against Australia on the first day of CWG 2022.

Here is India’s first day at Birmingham Commonwealth Games:

Triathlon

Men’s category:

 Adarsh finished 30th and Vishwanath finished 33rd in men’s category TV.

Women’s category

 Praganya and Sanjana finished 26th and 28th respectively.

Table tennis

 Women’s team won their first two group matches (1st match against South Africa 3-0 and second match against Fiji 3-0).

 Men’s team won their first group match against Barbados 3-0.

 Men’s team will face Singapore in the second group stage match at 11:00 PM tonight.

Boxing

 Shiva Thapa defeated Baloch Suleman in the first match of 63.5 kg men’s boxing (5:0, Unanimous decision).

Swimming

 Sajan Prakash (50 m Butterfly) failed to qualify for the semi-finals and Kushagra Rawat (400 m freestyle) failed to qualify for the finals.

 Srihari Nataraj (100 m backstroke) will compete in semi-finals scheduled at 1.20 am, on 30th July.

Cycling

 Women’s sprint team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, team India finished 7 in the qualification round with a timing of 51.433 for Women’s team sprint.

 Men’s pursuit team finished last in the qualification round with a timing of 4:12.865.

 In the men’s team sprint India finished 6th in the qualification round, failing to secure the semi-final slot for the same.

Cricket

 In women’s Cricket, India lost to Australia in their first group stage match by three wickets. India scored 154 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets, India will face Pakistan in their second group match on July 31.

Hockey

 Women’s team started with a dominant performance over Ghana (ranked 30th), defeating Ghana with a big margin 5-0.

 India will go against Australia and New Zealand in their next group stage matches.

Lawn Bowls

 In lawn bowls Tania lost her first match in women’s single sectional play against Daphne of Falkland Islands (Score 20-21).

 In Men’s team event India lost to Scotland in men’s triple sectional play (Score 12-19).

Badminton

 India dominated Pakistan in the Mixed Team event winning all 5 matches.

