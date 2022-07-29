India cruised to a 5-0 win against Pakistan in the badminton mixed team event while the men’s and women’s table tennis teams, the Indian women’s hockey team and boxer Shiva Thapa made a good start at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
However, the women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur crashed to a defeat against Australia on the first day of CWG 2022.
Here is India’s first day at Birmingham Commonwealth Games:
Triathlon
Men’s category:
Adarsh finished 30th and Vishwanath finished 33rd in men’s category TV.
Women’s category
Praganya and Sanjana finished 26th and 28th respectively.
Table tennis
Women’s team won their first two group matches (1st match against South Africa 3-0 and second match against Fiji 3-0).
Men’s team won their first group match against Barbados 3-0.
Men’s team will face Singapore in the second group stage match at 11:00 PM tonight.
Boxing
Shiva Thapa defeated Baloch Suleman in the first match of 63.5 kg men’s boxing (5:0, Unanimous decision).
Swimming
Sajan Prakash (50 m Butterfly) failed to qualify for the semi-finals and Kushagra Rawat (400 m freestyle) failed to qualify for the finals.
Srihari Nataraj (100 m backstroke) will compete in semi-finals scheduled at 1.20 am, on 30th July.
Cycling
Women’s sprint team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, team India finished 7 in the qualification round with a timing of 51.433 for Women’s team sprint.
Men’s pursuit team finished last in the qualification round with a timing of 4:12.865.
In the men’s team sprint India finished 6th in the qualification round, failing to secure the semi-final slot for the same.
Cricket
In women’s Cricket, India lost to Australia in their first group stage match by three wickets. India scored 154 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets, India will face Pakistan in their second group match on July 31.
Hockey
Women’s team started with a dominant performance over Ghana (ranked 30th), defeating Ghana with a big margin 5-0.
India will go against Australia and New Zealand in their next group stage matches.
Lawn Bowls
In lawn bowls Tania lost her first match in women’s single sectional play against Daphne of Falkland Islands (Score 20-21).
In Men’s team event India lost to Scotland in men’s triple sectional play (Score 12-19).
Badminton
India dominated Pakistan in the Mixed Team event winning all 5 matches.
