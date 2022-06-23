The political crisis for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened further on Thursday after state minister leading the dissident MLAs, Eknath Shinde, released videos and photographs claiming that he has the support of 41 MLAs.

However, a senior BJP leader here said on condition of anonymity that with few more MLAs arriving in Guwahati on Thursday, where Shinde and other rebel MLAs are camping since Wednesday morning, the number of dissident MLAs camping at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel rose to 44, including Independents and others.

The rebel MLAs released videos and photographs claiming the backing of over 40 MLAs, posing an existential threat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

According to the videos and photographs, released by the disgruntled MLAs, Shinde is seen Shinde in the hotel posing with MLAs.

In the visuals, dressed in all-white attire, Shinde, who holds the Urban Development and PWD portfolio in Maharashtra, could be seen surrounded by his fellow legislators.

As a huge contingent of Assam police personnel led by senior officers have encircled the resort, allowing no journalist to come within 200 metre radius of the hotel, no specific developments inside the Radisson Blu could be known.

The BJP leaders in the state and the hotel staff are tight-lipped about what’s goin on inside.

A source close to the rebel Sena MLAs said that two to three more dissident MLAs reached the Guwahati hotel on Thursday.

In another development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited the Radisson Blu on Thursday.

However, Sangma, who is the President of National People’s Party which is a constituent of the NDA, clarified that he went to the hotel to have lunch as it is located on the way from Guwahati to Shillong.

