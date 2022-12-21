INDIA

In affidavit to J’khand HC, ED alleges snooping by CM’s press advisor and advocate general

The Enforcement Directorate has told the Jharkhand High Court that it has been subjected to espionage by the Chief Minister’s Press Advisor Abhishek Prasad and Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan to hamper its investigation in a money laundering case.

A transcript of the telephonic conversation, which contained talk between the two on monitoring the activities of the ED officials, has been submitted in the affidavit filed by the ED.

The ED, in more than 20 affidavits said that it had been investigating the case of money laundering in the dispute regarding tender of toll plaza at Barharwa under Sahibganj district.

The affidavit said that Prasad aka Pintu spoke to Ranjan on phone, wherein a person to spy on the ED was asked for.

The 355 seconds conversation took place on July 22, this year.

Hearing of the case is scheduled for December 22 in the court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi.

The affidavit stated that Prasad and Ranjan had a conversation with Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested in Rs 1000 crore illegal mining scam and sent to judicial custody.

Prasad asked Ranjan to gather information on the questions that the ED had asked Mishra.

It added that Ranjan said that he would hire an advocate who would meet and talk to Mishra everyday.

The ED apprised the High Court of Mishra’s telephonic conversations with several officers while being in judicial custody and his meetings with police officers posted in Sahibganj and Ranchi.

It is also reported that Mishra had instructed his close aides and party workers to influence the investigation after receiving the ED summons, by holding demonstrations and taking out processions.

