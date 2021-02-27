As many as 46.93% out of 4776 people from 126 Assembly seats in Assam believe that their living standards will improve in the next one year, according to the IANS Cvoter survey. 1.34% out of total participants said there will be no change in their living standards, 10.09% said their living standards will deteriorate and 41.64% said they can’t assess this.

Out of total 8796 participants from 140 Assembly seats in Kerala, 28.34% replied to Cvoter survey that their living standards will improve in next the one year, 25.44% believed there will be no changes and their living standards are likely to remain the same, while, 28.99% said their standards will be deteriorate and 17.23% replied that they can’t evaluate.

In Tamil Nadu, out of 16475 people from 234 Assembly Constituencies participated in the survey, 39.37% of them believe their living standards will improve in the next one year, 10.61% believe their standards will remain the same, while 9.83% said their living standard will be deteriorated.

Up to 28.83% respondents in West Bengal believe their living standards will improve in the next one year, 7.32% said they will not find any change in their living standard, 12.3% believed their living standards will deteriorate, whereas, 51.82% said they can’t asses what will happen. A total of 38932 people from 294 Assembly seats participated in survey to reply on Cvoter’s quarry- Do you feel that in the next one year, your living standard.

Of total 1647 participants from 30 assembly seats in Puducherry, up to 36.54% said they believe their living standards will improve in the next one year, 9.2% people said there will be no change, 17.3% replied their living standard will be deteriorated, while 3696% said they can’t evaluate.–IANS

