In a bid to stop celebratory firing in the state, usually at weddings, the Bihar Police have come up with the plan seeking all people inform their local police stations about any marriage taking place in the family.

“It has been observed that there have been a number of deaths and injuries due to celebratory firing in the state. Hence, we have asked the people of the state, marriage lawns, banquet halls, dharmshalas owners to inform local police about every marriage,” ADGP Law and Order, Sanjay Singh said.

Under the new guidelines, marriage lawns, banquet halls, and dharamshalas owners have to maintain security protocols including CCTV cameras in all corners.

People organising marriages at their home also have to inform the police, providing the list of license weapons they have and also provide the list of guests to the local police station as well, Singh said.

It has been observed that people in enthusiasm used to fire in the air during marriage functions, birthday parties, marriage anniversary parties etc.

“Unnecessarily firing is a criminal offence and the offenders are liable to face action and jail terms,” the ADGP said.

“We have registered 99 cases of celebratory firing in 2022 in which 8 persons were killed and 36 injured. We have seized 18 weapons and cancelled 8 arms licenses as well. In 2023 till May 31, 9 persons lost their lives in such firing while 13 persons were injured. We have arrested 72 persons in this connection and seized 3 weapons,” he added.

