US President Joe Biden took his attack on Russia to the UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting accusing it of making nuclear threats while waging a “brutal war” against Ukraine.

Focusing on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, he said on Wednesday that it’s “a brutal, needless war – a war chosen by one man, to be very blunt”.

“A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map,” he said.

“Just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime,” he said.

To ensure that no country can “seize a nation’s territory by force”, Biden said “each of us in this body who is determined to uphold the principles and beliefs we pledge to defend as members of the United Nations a” must be clear, firm, and unwavering in our resolve”.

“We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine. We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression…,” he added.

Biden also returned to this favourite theme of “democracy versus autocracy”.

“The United States – and I, as President – champion a vision for our world that is grounded in the values of democracy,” he said.

“The United States is determined to defend and strengthen democracy at home and around the world because I believe democracy remains humanity’s greatest instrument to address the challenges of our time,” he said.

Linked to the fallout of the Ukraine war is the global shortage of foodgrains.

Biden said, “We’re calling on all countries to refrain from banning food exports or hoarding grain while so many people are suffering. Because in every country in the world, no matter what else divides us, if parents cannot feed their children, nothing – nothing else matters.”

20220922-015002