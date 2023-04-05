The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the March 30 notification cancelling, till further orders, the urban local bodies (ULBs) elections in Nagaland.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and A. Amanullah. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, informed the bench that the elections have been cancelled.

Issuing notice to the Election Commissions and the State Election Commission (SEC), the bench, in its order, noted that the the order of this court dated March 14, 2023 had made it clear that any endeavour, either by the Election Commission or the state government, to tinker with the local elections now would be in breach of the orders of the court.

“In the meantime, the order dated March 30, 2023 cancelling the election programme is stayed. The reply be filed within a week. List on April 17, 2023”.

The petitioners – People’s Union for Civil liberties and others – filed an application through advocate Satya Mitra, challenging the cancellation of the elections and the petitioners urged the apex court to take contempt action for “disobeying” its March 14 order.

On March 30, the SEC had issued a notification which cancelled the election programme notified earlier “till further orders” in view of the repeal of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2001.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in the elections to the local bodies in the state. It had noted in its March 14 order that the SEC counsel had submitted that the elections will be held on May 16. The top court had directed that the election schedule should not be disturbed now and the election process should be completed.

The application sought setting aside of the Nagaland Municipal (Repeal) Act, 2023 and also a direction to the Central government that adequate central forces be sent to Nagaland prior to the elections in order to ensure a peaceful election process. “Notice also be issued qua the other prayers as also to the Central Government in view of the prayer made in para D for adequate Central forcec,” said the apex court, in its order.

20230405-224602