In budget response, Australian oppn accuses govt of fuelling inflation

Australia’s opposition leader has charged the federal government with fuelling inflation and making life harder for millions of people.

Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Coalition, on Thursday night delivered his family-focused budget reply speech to the parliament, calling for more investment in women’s health and a ban on gambling advertising during sports broadcasts, Xinhua news agency reported.

He welcomed the Labor government’s move to subsidize more doctor visits and expand single-parent payments in Tuesday’s budget, but said that its centerpiece cost-of-living relief package would only cause more long-term pain.

“At 6.6 per cent, Australia’s core inflation, the best measure of inflation, is higher than every G7 nation,” Dutton said.

“Inflation is coming from Canberra. And Labor’s big spending Budget will only fuel inflation and make life harder for millions of Australians.”

Dutton also announced that a Coalition government would move to ban sports betting advertising during the broadcasting of games.

A poll published by the Australian Institute of Family Studies in March found that many Australians were in favor of such a ban.

“The bombardment of betting ads takes the joy out of televised sports,” Dutton said.

“Worse, they are changing the culture of our country in a bad way and normalizing gambling at a young age.”

