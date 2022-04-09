INDIA

In changing climate, green options sought for vehicles on Indian roads

NewsWire
0
0

Stating that petrol and diesel-dominated vehicular fuel policy has not only been environmentally damaging but also economically taxing on the common man, the Indian Auto LPG Coalition on Saturday demanded a vehicular fuel policy that would take cognisance of and give due importance and weightage to alternative fuel options such as auto LPG.

Transport sector contributes to 14 per cent of CO2 and 60 per cent of GreenHouse Gases (GHGs) emissions even as air pollution contributes to almost 10 per cent of the disease burden in the country, it said. All metro cities across India face the problem of rising air pollution levels. India is rigorously pushing for electric vehicles (EVs) as one of the solutions to achieve Net Zero by 2070.

“A vehicular fuel policy, therefore, is very important from the point of view of urban air pollution. Auto LPG emits a nearly negligible amount of particulate matter 2.5 as compared to petrol and diesel,” said Indian Auto LPG Coalition, Director General, Suyash Gupta.

Electricity generation in India is still carbon-intensive. Setting up charging facilities and other infrastructure for EVs would require additional and substantive investment, he said.

“With the country facing irreversible climate change ramifications and air pollution being a significant component of that multifaceted challenge, we need to make a start somewhere. And tackling air pollution, particularly in our urban centres, must become an instant policy priority for the authorities,” Gupta said in a statement.

The Auto LPG Coalition, however, congratulated the government for balancing the need of a growing economy such as India and the imperative of securing a carbon-free and cleaner environment. “However, we need to provide a suitable policy environment for alternative vehicle fuels such as auto LPG in the immediate future. Auto LPG already has a readily-available and functional infrastructure across the country.”

“All that the government needs to do is to reduce GST on Auto LPG as well as on conversion kits backed with relaxation in Type Approval norms on the latter. This will immediately address both environmental and economic concerns of the common man,” Gupta demanded.

20220409-211004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vaccination big weapon in fight against Covid: Harsh Vardhan

    India’s Daruvala fired up to build on strong F2 start in...

    Bihar couple solemnise marriage without celebrations during Covid-19

    Telangana aims to achieve 100% Covid vax in a month