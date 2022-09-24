New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANSlife) Perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond, international cricket icon, Yuvraj Singh’s holiday home in Goa pays homage to the town’s rich cultural heritage.

“My Goa home has always been extremely special to me. While my work takes me across the world, this villa is where my wife and I come together to spend quality time with our friends and family,” shares the cricketer.

Singh is offering his Goa home on travel platform Airbnb for an exclusive one-time-only stay for a group of six. “I am looking forward to being an Airbnb Host and opening the doors of my home to a lucky group of six,” adds Yuvraj. The sports icon has delivered outstanding performances and career-defining knocks throughout his career; he is now setting another milestone by becoming the first international cricketer from India to host on Airbnb.

IANSlife speaks to Yuvraj to get all the details about his home:

Cricket Icon Yuvraj Singh. Picture credit: Prabhat Shetty

Tell us about your the home’s design and what aesthetics of your own have been included in it?

Yuvraj Singh: Casa Singh offers a serene setting from which to explore the colourful charms of Goa’s sun-kissed villages. The house is laden with expansive decks and terraces burst with potted plants and greenery, dotted by pops of color from bougainvillea and flowers. A luxurious pool and several nooks for lazy afternoons spent reading or enjoying leisurely meals alfresco.

The upper floor of Casa Singh houses a master bedroom with a balcony yielding views of the Arabian Sea and a guest bedroom with a small private terrace. Vibrant blues, yellows, and whites are interlaced with plush textiles and local handicrafts such as hand-woven grass baskets. The third bedroom is on the ground floor with direct access to the sundowner deck. The room also has a cozy niche, which is a perfect spot to unwind or read a book.

The spacious living area includes a cozy lounge on one side and a dining area on the other. Local Goan dishes will be served by the home’s personal chef in the dining room just off the main mezzanine area.

The house is also filled with photos of my family and cricket memorabilia – including my very first ODI 150 – abounds.

Share with us two memories in your Goa you cherish forever.

Yuvraj Singh: I have many fond memories from our home in Goa. In fact, we hosted our wedding reception brunch at Casa Singh where our close family members and friends gathered to congratulate us and give us their blessings. Another fond memory of mine at Casa Singh is of celebrating my fortieth birthday with my loved ones. That day truly holds a very special place in my heart. I often visit the villa with my friends to unwind from the daily hustle. This home has a very peaceful vibe to it, so the days when we lazed around the pool, and spent some quality time together at the sundowner deck, are memories I still cherish.

How did the collaboration with Airbnb come about?

Yuvraj Singh: I have always loved interacting with my fans, and this collaboration was the perfect opportunity for me to do so in a way that has hardly ever been done before. Casa Singh is an extremely personal space for me, a second home where I share so many memories with my friends and family. To open the doors of such a private space for my fans, for them to experience a day in my life would not be possible without Airbnb. Airbnb’s success has always been in fostering human connections and making experiences more authentic, and I feel such collaborations are a testament to that, so, I am extremely excited to be a part of one such iconic campaign.

Airbnb x Cricket Icon Yuvraj Singh. Picture credit: Fabien Charuau

You have inspired a generation. What advice would you give to budding cricketers beyond what they need to do on the field?

Yuvraj Singh: A cricketer needs to first understand his/her own strengths and then put in countless hours of practice to be their absolute best. I personally believe that learning never ends! From day 1 to the day you retire, you will keep evolving as a player and that is something everyone must accept.

For every sportsperson, the stakes are very high as they are representing their entire team every time they step on to the pitch. This can build immense pressure and even start affecting their performance. The key is to keep calm, stay focused, work hard, and always aim to give your best. Being passionate and sincere about achieving the aim can take you a long way.

You’re the first ever Indian cricket Host on Airbnb, how does it feel to open up your home and also give a few fans the opportunity to share a bit of your personal space and get an insight into you?

Yuvraj Singh: This home is extremely close to my heart and holds so many memories with my family and friends. From birthdays and anniversaries to trips with friends, this home has been a part of many important occasions. My mother also loves this home as much as I do, and I love spending quality time here with her here, where we both disconnect from the world and cherish some quiet time with each other.

This home captures my personal and professional journey. For example, the house is filled with pictures of me and my family. We also have a memory wall with pictures of when I scored 150 runs. This one is really close to all of us, and we relive the special moment whenever we see it. I am excited to share this personal space with some special guests through Airbnb, and I hope they get to experience the love that this home embodies.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220924-120202