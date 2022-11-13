WORLD

In crushing blow to Trump, Democrats keep control of Senate

NewsWire
0
0

In a crushing blow to former President Donald Trump and his party, Democrats will be keeping control of the Senate after a candidate backed by him lost the Senate race in Nevada.

With the victory of Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over Republican Adam Laxalt declared Saturday night, the Democratic Party will have at least 50 senators in the 100-member chamber and with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote command a majority.

There is still one Senate race pending in Georgia, where a runoff will be held next month, and even if the Republicans win it the chamber will be split 50-50 with Harris tilting the balance.

The Republicans, whose expectations of a “red wave” turned into a ripple, still have a chance at getting control of the House of Representatives, but they suffered a setback when it was announced Saturday that their candidate lost a House seat that they had held for over a decade in Washington State.

With 22 results pending, they now have a nine-seat lead in the 435-member House where 218 seats are needed for a majority.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20221113-090005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sun’s 20,000-km-deep canyon of fire spitting intense solar wind to Earth

    Lebanon’s Deputy PM declares country’s bankruptcy

    Chinese researchers develop device that can test loyalty to ruling party

    Kohli eyes Jayawardene’s record of most runs in T20 World Cups...