ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

In doc series trailer, Harry and Meghan hint Palace ‘leaked, planted’ stories against them

NewsWire
0
0

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals for a global audience, reports ‘Variety’. (And looking at the trailer, it seems quite apparent that the six-part Netflix documentary series may not amuse the UK royals.)

Netflix revealed on Monday that the series will premiere in two installments — the first volume of three episodes will drop on December 8, followed by a second batch of three episodes on December 15.

The series, which is directed by ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’ helmer Liz Garbus, promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals.

In the second trailer, released on Monday, Markle says at one point, according to ‘Variety’: “I realised, ‘They’re never gonna protect you’.” She was presumably referring to the royal family.

In the minute-long trailer, Markle and Harry seem to indicate that the British media was supportive of the couple until they were married, at which point things changed. “And then [snaps fingers],” says Markle in an interview with Garbus. “Everything changed,” adds Harry.

“There’s a hierarchy in the family,” he continues. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” Towards the end of the trailer, the Duke of Sussex says: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

20221205-205604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amy Poehler: Mothers get flattened out in films

    Tom Blyth to play Coriolanus Snow in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

    Jury rules in favour of Depp, says Amber Heard defamed ex-husband

    Tom Hardy compared to his ‘Dark Knight Rises’ villain role after...