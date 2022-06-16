INDIA

In election year in Himachal, Modi gets rousing reception in Dharamsala

NewsWire
0
0

In the election year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Himachal Pradesh for the second time in a fortnight on Thursday and got a rousing reception amid the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

On arrival at the Gaggal airport, near this town in Kangra district, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathisers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister’s arrival.

During the roadshow in an open vehicle, donning a Himachali cap, Modi, accompanying Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap, accepted greetings of the people by waving his hand.

The onlookers welcomed the Prime Minister by showering rose petals.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, a large number of army aspirants staged a protest at the airport against the “Agnipath” scheme of the Union government.

In Kangra district, joining the armed forces is a tradition in almost every household as several generations have served the defence services.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending a conclave of chief secretaries of states and union territories organised by the Central government here that will culminate on Friday.

The focus of the conclave, the first of its kind, will be on key issues of urban governance, education and agriculture, and ensuring coordinated efforts of states.

20220616-130403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hectic campaign on for bypolls to 5 Assam Assembly seats

    Reduce VAT on fuel instead of making ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free:...

    India’s Covid vax coverage crosses 60cr-landmark

    Battle for UP: Aparna Yadav didn’t vote in Etawah