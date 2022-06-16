In the election year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Himachal Pradesh for the second time in a fortnight on Thursday and got a rousing reception amid the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

On arrival at the Gaggal airport, near this town in Kangra district, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathisers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister’s arrival.

During the roadshow in an open vehicle, donning a Himachali cap, Modi, accompanying Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap, accepted greetings of the people by waving his hand.

The onlookers welcomed the Prime Minister by showering rose petals.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, a large number of army aspirants staged a protest at the airport against the “Agnipath” scheme of the Union government.

In Kangra district, joining the armed forces is a tradition in almost every household as several generations have served the defence services.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending a conclave of chief secretaries of states and union territories organised by the Central government here that will culminate on Friday.

The focus of the conclave, the first of its kind, will be on key issues of urban governance, education and agriculture, and ensuring coordinated efforts of states.

20220616-130403