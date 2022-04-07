With a wealth of Rs 17,250 crore, Basant Bansal and family of M3M India entered into the elite club of top 10 real estate developers in India, as per the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021.

With 75 per cent growth in wealth, Basant Bansal and family gained eight spots and to be ranked seventh in the list.

Basant Bansal and family also ranked first in Gurugram and second in Delhi, as per city-wise ranking.

Known for premium and luxury housing projects, M3M India’s Basant Bansal has also been ranked fourth in the categories of ‘Top Property Developers with a focus on Premium Housing’, and ‘Top Residential Property Developers in India’.

Going by numbers, 61 per cent of entrepreneurs featured in the real estate developers list by HURUN in the category of Top 10 self-made individuals, Basant Bansal and family has been ranked fourth. Not only this, the company has been ranked eleventh in the ‘Veterans & Young Companies’ category.

Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India, the son of Basant Bansal, has also made his debut in the list of second generation entrepreneurs and is ranked fifth in second generation ‘Movers and Shakers’ category.

As per the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021, the top 10 wealth creators are:

1. Rajiv Singh of DLF with a wealth of Rs 61,220 crore

2. Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family of Macrotech Developers with a wealth of Rs 52,970 crore

3. Chandru Raheja & family of K. Raheja with a wealth of Rs 26,290 crore

4. Jitendra Virwani of Embassy Office Parks with a wealth of Rs 23,620 crore

5. Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty with a wealth of Rs 22,780 crore

6. Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani Communities with a wealth of Rs 22,250 crore

7. Basant Bansal & family of M3M India with a wealth of Rs 17,250 crore

8. Raja Bagmane of Bagmane Developers with a wealth of Rs 16,730 crore

9. G. Amarender Reddy & family of GAR Corporation with a wealth of Rs 15,000 crore

10. Subhash Runwal & family of Runwal Developers with a wealth of Rs 11,400 crore

The fifth edition of GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 is a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs and inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses.

The GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 ranked 100 individuals from 71 companies and 14 cities.

