LIFESTYLEWORLD

In-flight disturbances sharply spike in S.Korea this yr: Data

NewsWire
0
0

In-flight disturbances and other illegal acts on board have increase significantly this year in South Korea as more people have gone on overseas trips since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, government data revealed on Thursday.

According to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, 159 such cases were reported between January and April, compared with 85 cases in the same period in 2021 and 264 cases throughout all of 2022, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Of the total, 130 cases involved smoking, followed by 15 cases of verbal violence and other disturbances, eight cases of drinking-related unruly behaviour and two cases of behaviour leading to sexual humiliation, the data showed.

In a recent incident, a passenger opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before landing at Daegu International Airport.

Another similar incident took place earlier this month when a teenager attempted to open a plane door during a flight.

20230622-091405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A first of its kind, coloured diamond collection in India

    K’taka surgeon runs for 15 mins, beats traffic to perform operation...

    Why ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ director Priyanka Ghose refrained from watching...

    Brahmapuram fire: Kochi residents urged to stay indoors as smoke spread...