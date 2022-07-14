New Delhi, July 14 (IANSlife) Vistara has added over 17 hours of ‘wellness-focused content’ to its in-flight entertainment (IFE) system across its fleet. This includes tracks for guided meditations, soothing music, sleep-inducing stories, and more to help reduce common in-flight discomforts of its customers while elevating their overall flying experience. Powered by Shyft, renowned health, and wellness app, the exclusive content has been created and curated by certified professionals to help passengers ‘Feel the Pause and fight fatigue, lack of sleep, stiffness of muscles, fear of heights and turbulence, anxiety, etc.

Commenting on the update, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said “We are excited to bring more elements of delight to our customers, and enhance their journeys. As we continue to find ways to elevate premium travel experiences, we are proud to become the first Indian airline to offer special ‘wellness-focused’ IFE content in partnership with Shyft, and partner with the home-grown luxury brand, Forest Essentials for exclusive amenity kits. We are sure that our customers will appreciate these enhancements, and these will become yet another reason for them to enjoy traveling with India’s finest full-service carrier.”

The ‘wellness-based’ content will be available across Vistara’s In-Flight Entertainment systems including Vistara World. The amenity kits will be offered on all flights to and from London Heathrow, Paris, and Frankfurt, operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Each amenity kit will comprise the following in travel sizes:

Nidra Tranquil Sleep Spray – made with pure essential oils of geranium, lavender, nutmeg, and sandalwood for restful sleep with calming and soothing notes

Luscious Lip Balm – a unique Ayurvedic preparation of kokum butter, organic beeswax, and cocoa butter, with extraordinary moisturizing and hydrating properties

Facial Tonic Mist – a steam-distilled hydrating facial toner made with pure essential oils

Ultra-rich Body Milk – infused with burnt cane sugar, beeswax, cream of milk, and apricot oil to seal the moisture in for a supple and plump finish

In 2020, Vistara became the first airline to introduce a unique, yoga-inspired in-flight safety video that demonstrates safety instructions through various yoga asanas or postures.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220714-131003