In FY 2021-22, Rs 34,742 crore collected at NH toll plazas

User fee collection at toll plazas on National Highways (NHs) during the financial year 2021-22 was at Rs 34,742.56 crore, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the toll collection of Rs 4,183.74 crore while Rajasthan and Gujarat recorded Rs 3,933 and Rs 3,642.40 crore user fee collection on NHs respectively during the year 2021-22, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a written reply to Parliament.

On a question, whether the government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set any target of toll collection in current financial year 2023-24 and next three years, the ministry said that there is no such target set for current financial year as well for next three years.

However, user fee collection is expected to increase by 5 per cent due to annual traffic growth and by 3 per cent due to change in Wholesale Price Index (WPI) every year. Further, new fee plazas are put for commercial operation upon completion of NHs Stretch adding additional revenue every year, the ministry added.

20230317-015803

