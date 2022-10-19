ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

In Greece for work, Shruti Haasan explores sights, shares pix

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who is in Greece for a professional commitment, is making the most of her days off.

The actress has been exploring the beautiful country and has been sharing the picturesque sights with her followers on social media.

The actress said, “Getting to know a place is a beautiful thing.”

Shruti loves travelling and has often shared snapshots of exotic destinations. Greece is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Shruti is thoroughly enjoying the travels, the culture and the food.

On the professional front, Shruti has her hands full with ‘Salaar’, ‘Chiru 154’ and NBK 107 opposite Prabhas, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna respectively apart from a few other projects that are to be announced soon.

Commenting on her upcoming projects, Shruti says, “I’m really really excited to be a part of these projects because of the characters I’m playing and the people I’m working with.

“Also, it is special because it is my third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni. I loved Prashant sir’s work in ‘KGF’ and I think he really creates a special world that you get a grand feeling as an audience and actor.

“I’m having the best time of my life working on these films as both the characters (in Salaar and NBK107) are so different from each other.”

