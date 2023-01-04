After opening up on matters close to his heart last week on the OTT chat show ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’, ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas is all set to share more interesting details about him this week.

Prabhas spoke about his uncle, actor and late Union Minister Krishnam Raju’s death. Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna, the host, along with actor Gopichand, and observed silence in the Rebel Star’s honour.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is fondly called NBK by his fans, asked Prabhas about his relationship with his uncle, who was a legendary actor in the Telugu cinema industry.

Prabhas said: “Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family misses him today so much.”

When NBK asked about Krishnam Raju’s death, Prabhas commented: “He was ill for a month, and I was in the hospital during that phase and in touch with the doctors continuously.”

Balakrishna recalled: “I missed the moment as I was in Turkey at that time for a shoot, and when I got the news, I could not control myself from crying.”

Prabhas continued to speak about his failures and best times with his best pal, actor Gopichand, who also graced the show and spoke on his struggles during the initial times of his career.

Episode 2 of Prabhas’ conversations with Balakrishna on ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’ streams January 6th on aha.

