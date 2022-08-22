In one of the strongest implied criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India has called it “an affront to common security”.

In keeping with India’s delicate balancing act without naming Russia, India’s Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj told the UN Security Council on Monday, “Any coercive or unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo by force is an affront to common security.”

“Further,” she said, “Common security is only possible when countries respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as they would expect their own sovereignty to be respecteda.”

Kamboj laid out the pillars of common security of nations.

“The underlying principles behind common security lies in upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by international law, premised upon respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, resolution of international disputes through peaceful negotiations and free and open access for all to the global commons,” she added.

India has abstained on the Security Council and General Assembly resolutions criticising Russia and has avoided naming it in statements applicable to the Ukrainian context.

Kamboj’s criticism at the Council meeting on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promoting Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation” while focused on Russia in the current context would also apply to two of India’s neighbours — China, which is trying to change borders through military force, and Pakistan that has taken to cross border terrorism.

In points that apply to Islamabad and Beijing, she said, “Common security is also only feasible when all countries stand together against common threats such as terrorism and do not engage in double standards while preaching otherwise.”

Pakistan shelters terrorists and backs terrorist organisations while complaining about Afghanistan-based groups.

China, meanwhile, offers cover for international terrorists at the Security Council, most recently blocking sanctions against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed Deputy Chief Abdul Rauf Azhar last week.

Kamboj added, “Common security is also possible only if countries respect agreements signed with others, bilateral or multilateral, and do not take unilateral measures to nullify those very arrangements to those they were party to.”

In her address, India’s permanent representative also made a plea for reforming the Security Council to make it more representative.

