In just five days, ‘Pathaan’ mints a whopping Rs 542 cr worldwide

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is unstoppable as it has made a whopping Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just five days since its release on January 25.

‘Pathaan’ hit another Rs 100 crore plus day in its fifth day, as it registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 58.50, all dubbed versions – Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to 70 crore.

The overseas gross on day five is at Rs 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs. 112 crore gross. In 5 days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crore) in overseas territories alone.

‘Pathaan’ also crossed the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in just five days with Rs 280 crore nett up on the board already. It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club in just five days.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said: “At YRF, we are proud that Pathaan is entertaining people across the globe, pulling people to the theatres and giving them an experience of a lifetime! The YRF Spy Universe films have also registered blockbusters every single time.”

“So, the stakes were high with Pathaan and we are thrilled to have delivered a film that has not only extended this feat of delivering hits but has also registered countless new records in the process. This is one for the ages for YRF and for the Indian film industry and we couldn’t be more humbled.”

