Even as the Kerala government is claiming a conducive atmosphere for the businesses, a prominent businessman-politician N.A. Mohammed Kutty has raised a red flag.

Kutty, a frontline politician with the NCP, which is an ally of the CPI(M) in the Left Front government, is deeply disappointed with the attitude of the local self-government officials, and also a local CPI(M) leader.

He has decided to close down his Container Freight Station located in Kalamassery (Ernakulam district), which is the Assembly constituency of state Industries Minister P. Rajeev due to the unfriendly attitude of those who matter in the CPI(M).

Kutty, who unsuccessfully contested as an NCP candidate from Kottackal constituency in Malappuram district, said there have been no favourable actions from any quarters, including from Rajeev.

“The Eloor Municipality and local CPI(M) leaders are playing truant, even when I have all the necessary papers for what I am doing now. Things are not going smoothly,” said Kutty.

But, the Municipality officials state that they got complaints from people that landfilling is being done, and they have asked for a report from the revenue authorities.

Kutty’s business includes parking space for containers that arrive in Kochi and facilities for the drivers. But, trouble began when he started to fill his land with mud, which according to him, the local CPI(M) workers objected to.

