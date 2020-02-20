In Kerala, only 142 people left under coronavirus observation

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (IANS) Amid a high alert against coronavirus across the country, Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja on Saturday said there are only 142 people under observation at homes and in hospitals in the state.

In a statement, she said 137 are in various homes and five are in hospitals.

“Of the 441 samples that were sent for testing,the results of 436 samples that have come are negative and the results of the rest are awaited. The condition of those under observation in the hospitals is stable and there is no need for any worry,” said her statement.

On Saturday, 579 of those who were under observation at their homes were given the green signal to get back to a normal life.

“The three patients who tested positive and now discharged after tests turned negative continue to be under observation at their homes. However those people who arrive from countries where coronavirus cases were very high, should continue to remain at their homes and should avoid mingling with the public,” said the Minister.

