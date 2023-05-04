INDIALIFESTYLE

In letter from jail, Sukesh promises ‘super surprise’ for Jacqueline Fernandez’s b’day

NewsWire
In a letter from Mandoli jail, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, promising her a “super surprise” for her birthday on August 11.

In the letter, released through his advocate Anant Malik on Thursday, Sukesh expressed his love for Jacqueline and how much he has missed her.

He also praised her performance at the recent Filmfare Awards, calling her a “superstar” and confessing his love for her.

“My love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on April 28, I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl,” Sukesh’s letter read.

“I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second it’s only about you, you know how crazily I love you, also know how crazily you love me.

“I have been missing you way too much… Also I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it, I am keeping my promise! Can’t wait! Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don’t worry baby,” the letter added.

It remains to be seen what the “super surprise” is that Sukesh has promised Jacqueline on her birthday.

