WORLD

In London, Rahul Gandhi calls RSS ‘fascist’

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called the BJP a wing of “fascist RSS which subverts the democracy it uses to come to power”.

The Wayanad MP made the remarks during an interation at London-based think tank Chatham House on late Monday evening.

“The complete capture of India’s institutions by the RSS has changed the nature of country’s democratic contest,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged the Opposition is “not allowed to have any conversation around the Demonetisation, Kisan Bill, GST imposition and the Chinese aggression”.

Speaking about his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader said: “The Yatra was our communication gateway to reach out to the people of India.”

“The BJP is blinded by the power it has recklessly enjoyed in the last nine years,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the saffron party has “no interest in listening to public’s opinion”.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “comfortably uses agencies and spywares against the Opposition – a complete opposite picture of what it used to be under our government”.

“Our society is built in a democratic manner. The Chinese do not practice the same model and (they) see it as their biggest challenger… We need to offer the world our own vision of ‘productivity with prosperity’,” Rahul Gandhi asserted

The COngress leader said that the idea of a democratic model “is under attack” and the democracy on the planet “will suffer a blow if our (India’s) democratic model collapses”.

20230307-063801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German police investigated for possibly wiping footage of arrest

    Lithuania launches gas link with Poland

    N.Korea fires missiles, US calls it ‘normal testing’ (Ld)

    Apple still mulls iPhone SE 4 display details