Actor Ramcharan met his fans from different states of USA at Los Angeles on March 11. The event was organised by the Fans associations in USA and took place at Los Feliz Blvd.

Ramcharan was greeted by his fans from different states across USA with great enthusiasm and the actor reciprocated the love and affection shown by his fans. The event provided an opportunity for fans to interact with the actor, take photographs, and get closer to their favourite star.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramcharan said: “I am very happy to meet my fans from different states of USA. Their love and support have always motivated me to do better. It’s always a pleasure to interact with my fans and I thank the Mega Fans association USA for organising this event.”

The event was a huge success, as the actor went from table to table and took pictures. The Mega Fans association USA thanked Ramcharan for taking the time to meet his fans and for making the event a memorable one.

Ramcharan is in Los Angeles to attend the Oscar Awards where the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from his ‘RRR’ movie is in the running for the Best Original Song award.

