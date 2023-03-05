The BJP, which once launched a movement accusing Lalu Yadav’s government in Bihar of Jungle Raj with leaders such as George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar, has now completely changed its stance towards its old ally.

The saffron party has been unleashing scathing attacks on Nitish in the Legislative Assembly and at public meetings in the state.

According to sources, the BJP is planning to expose Nitish and gain his votebank in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Under this strategy, the BJP which gave Nitish the title of ‘Sushasan Babu’, (Mr Good Governance) is now aiming to prove otherwise, alleging that he has betrayed Bihar by teaming up with Lalu Yadav just to retain the Chief Minister’s chair.

This is the reason why both national and state level BJP leaders have been constantly attacking Nitish and sending a message to the voters in the state that Nitish will never be welcomed again in the saffron party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah seems to be helming the strategy against Nitish and targets the latter often on his visits to Bihar, holding him responsible for the state’s plight.

Recently, Shah had said that he had never come across a turncoat like Nitish in his entire life.

The Union Minister stated that Nitish had cheated the BJP twice but will not be able to do it for a third time as he will never again be welcomed in the party.

Shah added that Bihar had become a ‘Jungle Raj’ due to Nitish’s thirst for power.

Shah said: “Earlier, the BJP along with Nitish fought against Lalu Yadav’s Jungle Raj, today we will fight to uproot the Lalu-Nitish government from Bihar.”

Continuing the attack, Shah said that Nitish dreams of becoming the Prime Minister every three years, to fulfil which ambition he returns to Lalu Yadav for support, in turn betraying the people of Bihar.

While lusting for power, Nitish has turned from a developmentalist to an opportunist and his aspiration to become the PM has divided Bihar, Shah said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of allegedly entering into a secret pact with Lalu Yadav, Shah said that Nitish had agreed to make Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi the CM, but is refraining from announcing a date as he is preparing to cheat him as well.

The saffron party has been trying to bring Nitish’s middle class supporters into its fold and attract the leaders and voters who are angry with the Nitish-Lalu alliance.

The BJP is also trying to enlarge the NDA’s base by forging alliances with smaller parties in the state so that the Nitish-Lalu alliance can be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

