INDIA

In no mood to forgive ‘opportunist’ Nitish, BJP steps up attacks on him

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP, which once launched a movement accusing Lalu Yadav’s government in Bihar of Jungle Raj with leaders such as George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar, has now completely changed its stance towards its old ally.

The saffron party has been unleashing scathing attacks on Nitish in the Legislative Assembly and at public meetings in the state.

According to sources, the BJP is planning to expose Nitish and gain his votebank in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Under this strategy, the BJP which gave Nitish the title of ‘Sushasan Babu’, (Mr Good Governance) is now aiming to prove otherwise, alleging that he has betrayed Bihar by teaming up with Lalu Yadav just to retain the Chief Minister’s chair.

This is the reason why both national and state level BJP leaders have been constantly attacking Nitish and sending a message to the voters in the state that Nitish will never be welcomed again in the saffron party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah seems to be helming the strategy against Nitish and targets the latter often on his visits to Bihar, holding him responsible for the state’s plight.

Recently, Shah had said that he had never come across a turncoat like Nitish in his entire life.

The Union Minister stated that Nitish had cheated the BJP twice but will not be able to do it for a third time as he will never again be welcomed in the party.

Shah added that Bihar had become a ‘Jungle Raj’ due to Nitish’s thirst for power.

Shah said: “Earlier, the BJP along with Nitish fought against Lalu Yadav’s Jungle Raj, today we will fight to uproot the Lalu-Nitish government from Bihar.”

Continuing the attack, Shah said that Nitish dreams of becoming the Prime Minister every three years, to fulfil which ambition he returns to Lalu Yadav for support, in turn betraying the people of Bihar.

While lusting for power, Nitish has turned from a developmentalist to an opportunist and his aspiration to become the PM has divided Bihar, Shah said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of allegedly entering into a secret pact with Lalu Yadav, Shah said that Nitish had agreed to make Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi the CM, but is refraining from announcing a date as he is preparing to cheat him as well.

The saffron party has been trying to bring Nitish’s middle class supporters into its fold and attract the leaders and voters who are angry with the Nitish-Lalu alliance.

The BJP is also trying to enlarge the NDA’s base by forging alliances with smaller parties in the state so that the Nitish-Lalu alliance can be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

20230305-120208

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Missing from duty, 250 govt doctors in UP to face action

    55% of Indian adults face trouble sleeping at least 3 nights...

    PIL challenges Trinamool leader Anubrata Mandal’s use of red beacon on...

    M+ museum to open by end of year