In Raipur for 85th Congress plenary, Maken, Pilot engage in long conversation

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sachin Pilot were seen engaged in a long conversation just before the day two of the plenary session got underway here on Saturday.

Both Pilot and Maken were at loggerheads with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after majority of the MLAs boycotted the meeting of Congress legislative party called by Maken last year.

On Friday, when members of the committee arrived in two buses, Chief Minister Gehlot and former Congress state incharge Maken were in the same bus.

Both the leaders had drifted apart after the MLAs had defied party line and held parallel meetings. A miffed Maken had resigned as Congress General Secretary incharge of Rajasthan.

The issue of ex-Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot and Gehlot has yet not been resolved and now only months are left for the election in the state.

Another issue of Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S.Singh Deo aspiring to become the chief minister also needs a closure. The state and the High Command have to take decision on it.

Speaking to IANS, Singhdeo on Friday pressed for change since the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed 2.5 years in his tenure had said, “Who doesn’t want to become Chief Minister, there are now months left for new elections, but the high command has to take view on it.”

“If anybody is in politics he wants to definitely become CM if someone plays cricket he wants to become captain”

Singh Deo had met Mallikarjun Kharge when he was elected as Congress President but he did not disclose it.

