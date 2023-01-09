ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

In series of erratic behaviour, Cara Delevingne posts naked yoga pic

Months after sparking concern over her erratic behaviour, actress-model Cara Delevingne made use of her social media account to show off her naked yoga session.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actress posted a photo of her doing naked yoga. In the picture, which was taken from the confines of a cozy-but-snowy cabin, she posed in a perfect headstand. Though her face was out of the frame, fans pointed out that the tattoos on the ribs obviously match hers.

Delevingne is apparently taking some time to take care of her mental health following her erratic public appearances.

In September, the ‘Paper Towns’ star appeared unable to control her body movements while she was at an airport. At the time, the shoeless model was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very jittery.

Not stopping there, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress was also snapped looking unhealthy when taking drops of an unknown liquid and smoking while sitting in her car. A few minutes later, she stopped at a sex shop and browsed racks of dildos and vibrators for about 30 minutes on Melrose Ave.

Adding more concern were the photos of Delevingne’s ‘Suicide Squad’ co-star Margot Robbie, who was caught crying after she left Delevingne’s house.

That same day, Delevingne’s sister Poppy Delevingne also visited the property. The 36-year-old reportedly left in a black SUV, looking sad and upset.

However, Robbie denied in November that she was crying, insisting that she just “had something in (her) eye.”

Fortunately, things seemed to be improving at the end of September. Delevingne looked healthy when attending a Paris Fashion Week event that debuted designs from her Cara Loves Karl collaboration with Chanel’s late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

Then in late October, Delevingne was spotted attending a star-studded Halloween celebration, dressing up as a clown. On Christmas Day, the 30-year-old star posted a photo of her enjoying a snow ride.

