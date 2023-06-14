The newly-appointed field director of Dudhwa Tiger reserve (DTR) Lalit Verma, is taking drastic measures to streamline management and safety of the reserve.

As a first step, he has cancelled the leaves of all officials and members of field forest force till further notice.

Verma also ordered intensive patrolling of the reserve and its three components – Dudhwa national park, Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary, and Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary.

This comes after four big cats were found dead at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) and its adjoining rural belt between April 21 and June 9.

The anti-snare drive was made an integral part of patrolling while bike squads were also formed to check the barbed, razor, and electric wire fencing at agricultural fields located in proximity to the forest area at frequent intervals.

“These wires for fencing are strictly prohibited as they may cause serious injuries to wildlife,” he said.

Verma added, “Patrolling will be conducted by forest watchers and guards, preferably on foot, to see if there are any signs of any infiltration in forest regions. The security of the reserve will be given the top priority.”

