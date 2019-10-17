In UP, polling brisk in rural and slow in urban areas

Lucknow, Oct 21 (IANS) Brisk polling has been witnessed in the rural Assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh while the pace of polling is rather sluggish in the urban areas.

The average polling percentage at 9 a.m. was 8.4, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEC).

The Lucknow Cantt seat recorded a polling percentage of 3.7 till 9 a.m. while the Govind Nagar seat in Kanpur witnessed 5 per cent voting in the first two hours.

Bahraich and Ghosi saw brisk polling with each recording a 10 per cent voter turnout.

Jalalpur recorded a 10 per cent voting, while Zaidpur in Barabanki saw 9 per cent turnout.

Polling was by and large peaceful though EVM glitches were reported from some constituencies.

