Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola conceded the amount of pressure exerted by Liverpool on the team’s Premier League hopes, saying that he had never seen a more competitive side like Jurgen Klopp’s team in his life, and that four PL titles in five years “is probably the best achievements we have done in our careers”.

Ilkay Gundogan contributed a brace as City staged another incredible final day fightback on Sunday, scoring three goals in five second-half minutes to dramatically beat Aston Villa 3-2 and retain the Premier League title at Etihad.

City beat Liverpool to the title by just one point — Guardiola’s side had 93 points, while Liverpool had 92.

Describing the immense pressure put by Liverpool during the season, Guardiola said post-match that, “I’ve never seen a team like Liverpool in my life. I know it’s tough, but they helped us become a better team season by season.”

City now have six titles in the last 11 campaigns, with the bulk of the current squad having stuck together since Guardiola’s arrival in Manchester in 2016. The City manager insisted his players and coaches will never be forgotten.

“We are legends. When you win four in five then it’s because these guys are so special. We will be remembered. We won with 100 points, second one at Brighton, winning at home with our people is the best. Four Premier Leagues in five years is probably the best achievements we have done in our careers,” Guardiola told mancity.com.

Guardiola was in praise of his players after they rallied from 0-2 deficit to seal the win and the title.

“The last game is always special, a lot of emotions. The moment we scored the (winning) goal it changed everything. I told them it is normal, but you have to handle it. Oleks gave us a lot in the second half. We scored the goal and got the momentum and our fans did the rest.

“We want to win. I have the feeling that the rivals are tough and they will be more tough next season. Today I have no energy to think about next season. We are champions again! We will defend our crown again and again.”

