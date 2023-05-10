INDIA

In viral video, Bihar official ‘threatens’ para-medical students with ‘jail time’

A senior Health Department official in Bihar was seen threatening para-medical students with jail time.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a group of para-medical students went to meet Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, in which Amrit was seen telling students to leave his office. “Agitate before me, (I) will send you to jail… Don’t do drama before me. You don’t have etiquette. Leave my room, I say,” the official was seen telling the students.

Following this, a person in civil dress and one in uniform were seen forcing students to go out of the office.

Interestingly, the para-medical students earlier went to meet Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who also holds the Health Ministry portfolio. Yadav told them to submit their grievance to the Additional Chief Secretary.

The authenticity of the video could not be confirmed.

The students are saying: “Sir, we have genuine demand. All is in your hand. We are pleading before you with folded hands to address our issues. Agitation from May 10 is our compulsion.”

Students were seen saying sorry several times during the conversation.

Amrit could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

