Inaction on Pragya encouraged Hegde: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Feb 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday questioned the BJPs sincerity about Mahatma Gandhi.

In a tweet he said BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde couldn’t have dared to insult Mahatma Gandhi had the saffron party taken firm action against its Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur for glorifying Bapu’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

“Had stern action instead of a cosmetic one been taken against the Bhopal MP for twice calling Godse a patriot, no one could have dared to make such a statement against Gandhiji,” Nath tweeted.

“Time has come for the BJP to show whether it is with Gandhiji or Godse,” he said.

“BJP MP’s statement that Mahatma Gandhi’s satyagraha during freedom struggle was a drama was objectionable and highly deplorable,” Kamal Nath tweeted.

Freedom fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that it attained independence through ‘Upavas Satyagrah’, Gandhi’s preferred mode of agitation, and became Mahapurush (great person), Hegde had said at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In his address in Kannada, Hegde, a former Union minister known for making controversial remarks, had said: “There were two types of freedom fighters, one who believed in ‘shastra’ (arms) and another in ‘shaastra’ (intellectual motivators).”

“There was also another category of freedom fighters which used to ask the British how to carry out the freedom struggle,” Hegde had said at the event to remember Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

