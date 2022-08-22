Actress Shilpa Shetty, who fractured her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s web series, ‘Indian Police Force’, has already begun to do stretching exercises, even though she has been advised to rest.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is a Yoga expert, wrote: “After 10 days of resting in, I realised no reason is good enough to not stretch.

“So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty. So, I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana.

“Anyone who is unable to sit on the floor, or is suffering from knee or back pain can do these stretches on the chair. These asanas are beneficial to strengthen and improve the flexibility of the spine and the back muscle, and are also helpful for the digestive system.

“However, the third pose ‘Bharadwajasana (twisting pose)’ should be avoided during pregnancy. Don’t let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things.”

