SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup moves into Super Sixes stage

NewsWire
0
0

With the group stages now completed, the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will now see twelve teams move on towards the Super Sixes stage starting from January 21.

Sixteen teams arrived for the tournament in South Africa, with Scotland, the United States of America (USA), Zimbabwe and Indonesia eliminated from the main tournament after the group stage.

Qualification for the Super Sixes is determined by log standings. Each team in the Super Sixes takes the points won against the other qualifiers in their group through to the Super Sixes stage.

Bangladesh (Group A), England (Group B), New Zealand (Group C) and India (Group D) are all moving on to the next stage with maximum points (4). Runners-up Australia (Group A), Pakistan (Group B), West Indies (Group C) and South Africa (Group D) each take two points with them into the Super Sixes, by virtue of beating the third-placed teams.

The third-place teams in the Super Sixes are Sri Lanka (Group A), Rwanda (B), Ireland (C) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (D). Each of these teams are in the Super Sixes but starts this next phase with no points from group stages.

Qualifiers from the original Group A and D will play in one Super Six group, while Groups B and C are now paired together for this next stage. Teams will face opposition from groups they were not in but will not play against those who finished the group stage in the same log position.

Therefore, Group winners Bangladesh (A) and India (D) will not play against each other, though they are in the same Super Sixes group. India will instead face Australia on Saturday and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The same applies to runners-up such as Pakistan (B) and West Indies (C), who are now in one group but will not face each other. If teams finish on equal points in the Super Six groups, the teams going to the semi-finals will be decided by “the greatest number of wins in its Super Six Group” as per tournament playing conditions.

If teams are still equal, the team with the higher net run rate progresses. Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Sixes, with the top two sides in both groups qualifying for the semi-finals on January 27 and the final of the tournament on January 29.

20230120-140603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA20: Spinner Fortuin’s 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by...

    Let’s all pick up any sport and play it regularly: Tendulkar...

    Warner’s place in doubt as SRH look to change foreign combination

    Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh need to fix the batting unit, says...