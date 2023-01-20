With the group stages now completed, the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will now see twelve teams move on towards the Super Sixes stage starting from January 21.

Sixteen teams arrived for the tournament in South Africa, with Scotland, the United States of America (USA), Zimbabwe and Indonesia eliminated from the main tournament after the group stage.

Qualification for the Super Sixes is determined by log standings. Each team in the Super Sixes takes the points won against the other qualifiers in their group through to the Super Sixes stage.

Bangladesh (Group A), England (Group B), New Zealand (Group C) and India (Group D) are all moving on to the next stage with maximum points (4). Runners-up Australia (Group A), Pakistan (Group B), West Indies (Group C) and South Africa (Group D) each take two points with them into the Super Sixes, by virtue of beating the third-placed teams.

The third-place teams in the Super Sixes are Sri Lanka (Group A), Rwanda (B), Ireland (C) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (D). Each of these teams are in the Super Sixes but starts this next phase with no points from group stages.

Qualifiers from the original Group A and D will play in one Super Six group, while Groups B and C are now paired together for this next stage. Teams will face opposition from groups they were not in but will not play against those who finished the group stage in the same log position.

Therefore, Group winners Bangladesh (A) and India (D) will not play against each other, though they are in the same Super Sixes group. India will instead face Australia on Saturday and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The same applies to runners-up such as Pakistan (B) and West Indies (C), who are now in one group but will not face each other. If teams finish on equal points in the Super Six groups, the teams going to the semi-finals will be decided by “the greatest number of wins in its Super Six Group” as per tournament playing conditions.

If teams are still equal, the team with the higher net run rate progresses. Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Sixes, with the top two sides in both groups qualifying for the semi-finals on January 27 and the final of the tournament on January 29.

