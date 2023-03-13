The inaugural edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy will be played in Ghaziabad’s VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium between March 22-30, the organisers announced on Monday.

The announcement was made in the presence of former India opener Virender Sehwag, Praveen Tyagi, Acting President, Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), Sudhir Kulkarni, Joint Secretary, BVCI and Prasanna Venkateshan, Principal Consultant, 1 stadia, in the national capital.

The 9-day long T20 tournament for former cricketers will have six teams and 18 matches in all, including the finals.

“It is fantastic what the BVCI is doing for former cricketers by providing them with an avenue to be in touch with the game they so love. These legends tournaments help us in various ways including extending our professional careers, catching up with old friends as well as helping us to keep fit. Most importantly, fans also get an opportunity to catch up with their favourite cricketers and relive some magical moments that both have experienced together at some point in the past,” said Sehwag on the occasion.

“Cricket is also very competitive and I dare say some of us still have it to challenge even some of the present-day cricketers. I am confident that the Legends Cricket Trophy will provide wholesome entertainment to the fans of the game, particularly in India,” he added.

As per the organisers, the tournament, sponsored by KhiladiX, will be broadcasted in over 30 countries globally and will have six franchisees vying for the top honours.

The six teams have been christened Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors, Vizag Titans, Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers. Some prominent former cricketers who will be seen in action besides Sehwag are Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Nick Compton, Richard Levi, Isuru Udana, Praveen Kumar and Thisara Perera.

“The Board for Veteran Cricketers in India has a sole objective of bringing senior and veteran cricket lovers under a single platform to play active and competitive cricket and with KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, we have drafted a world-class cricket tournament for fans that will showcase the best cricket talent from around the world,” said Praveen Tyagi, Acting President, BVCI.

