SPORTSCRICKET

Inaugural Zim Afro T10 to begin on July 20

NewsWire
0
0

The inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10 will begin on July 20 with a grand final scheduled for July 29, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in association with T Ten Global Sports announced on Friday.

All the matches in the inaugural edition of the franchise-based T10 tournament will be played in Harare. The league will feature six privately owned teams.

The dates for the player auction and the fixtures will be announced in the near future.

After six successful seasons of T10 cricket in Abu Dhabi, T Ten Global Sports decided to take the format to other countries around the globe.

According to the organisers, the tournament, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, hopes to capture the imagination of fans in the country and around the world by bringing some of the best cricketers from across the world to the picturesque city of Harare

“The introduction of franchise-based cricket in the form of the Zim Afro T10 is a watershed moment in the history of the game in Zimbabwe and I am very proud to be associated with it, as it promises to entertain and captivate the fans in the country and elsewhere across the globe,” said ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

“In Zimbabwe, we have always loved our cricket dearly and I am sure T Ten Global Sports’ initiative with the T10 format will be received with plenty of fun and frolic from 20 July,” he added.

T10 Sports Management Chief Operating Officer Mr Rajeev Khanna said: “The 20th of July will be a landmark day for T10 Sports and Zim Afro T10 as well, as we begin our journey in Zimbabwe. It is a country that has a special place in cricketing history and there is no doubt in my mind that the cricket family in this country will enjoy the tournament.”

T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said: “Spreading our wings and associating with a country like Zimbabwe is an important chapter in our story, and we can’t wait to begin the 10-day festival of cricket in Harare. We are delighted to be working with Zimbabwe Cricket and this is a partnership we hope will bat for more than 10 overs.”

20230616-205202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prasad, Sehwag call for changes in Indian team’s ODI approach post...

    AB de Villiers says ‘dhanyawaad’ on retiring from all forms of...

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat first against...

    Playing Ashwin, Jadeja together will depend on Edgbaston conditions: Ajit Agarkar