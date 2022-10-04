Ontario is pumping in an additional $342 million to increase energy efficiency and help meet increasing demand.

The additional funding announced Monday will support new and expanded programs that will help families and businesses reduce their electricity use so they can save money on their energy bills.

“By 2025, this expansion of energy-efficiency programs will help deliver enough annual electricity savings to power approximately 130,000 homes every year and reduce costs for consumers by over $650 million,” said Energy Minister Todd Smith.

This funding will support a new voluntary Residential Demand Response Program with an incentive for homes with an existing central air conditioning or heat pump unit and smart thermostat to help lower energy use at peak times and lower bills. It will also provide targeted support for greenhouse growers in Southwest Ontario, in addition to enhancements to existing programs that provide support for businesses, municipalities, hospitals and other institutions to reduce their energy use and their energy bill.

The provincial government accepted the Independent Electricity System Operator’s (IESO) recommendation to roll out these new and expanded energy-efficiency programs, which are among the fastest and most cost-effective ways of meeting system needs, with the intention that they will be available to eligible electricity customers beginning in Spring 2023.

These enhancements are expected to have a particular impact in Southwest Ontario, with regional peak demand savings of 225 megawatts (MW). This will help to alleviate electricity system constraints in the region and foster economic development.

The overall savings from this energy efficiency programming will result in an estimated three million tonnes of greenhouse gas emission reductions over its lifetime – the equivalent to taking approximately 600,000 vehicles off the road for one year.

The increased investment in energy-efficiency programs will help to offset the need for new electricity generation facilities in upcoming resource procurements, according to the province.

For more information on the upcoming new and expanded energy-efficiency programs, visit the IESO’s Save on Energy website.